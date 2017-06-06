BREAKING: Police Say Child, Woman Shot In Wilmington

Police: Boy, 6, In Critical Condition After Being Shot In The Head

June 6, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Wilmington Police Department

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS)—Police are investigating after two people are shot, including a young boy, on Tuesday afternoon in Delaware.

It happened in the 700 block of E. 6th Street.

At the scene, police say they found a 6-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and a 31-year-old woman suffering found a gunshot wound to the left arm.

The boy was transported to an area hospital where he’s currently listed in critical condition. The woman was also transported to an area hospital. She is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police  302-576-6206.

