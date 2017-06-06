Allen Iverson Stepped Over Tyronn Lue 16 Years Ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — June 6th, 2001 — the Stepover.
16 years ago today, Allen Iverson famously stepped over Lakers guard Tyronn Lue to give the Sixers a 103-99 lead late in overtime. The Sixers would go onto win Game 1 in LA, but they would lose the next four games.
Lue and Iverson would battle all series long. Today, AI and the current Cavaliers championship winning head coach are good friends. Iverson talked about the stepover moment in his Hall Of Fame speech last September.
