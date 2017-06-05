Two Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting That Left 10 People Injured

June 5, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police, Quadir Burley, Tyrell Broadnax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men have been charged in a shooting last month that left ten people injured in North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police said Tuesday they have charged 19-year-old Tyrell Broadnax and 18-year-old Quadir Burley with 10 counts of attempted murder in the May 20 shooting.

Police: 9 People Shot In North Philadelphia

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North 23rd Street near Huntingdon Street in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

Police say Broadnax turned himself into police and that he was processed Monday.

Burley is currently in Montgomery County prison. Police say he was arrested there after the shooting on a theft charge and that they have a writ to pick him up Tuesday.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing argument.

The victims ranged from their teens to mid-20s. They were taken to Temple and Hahnemann Hospitals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch