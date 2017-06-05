The Dom Giordano Show: George Parry & Jake Tapper | June 5

9:00-Terror attack in London on Saturday night.
9:05-CNN accused of staging a Muslim led anti-terror protest.
9:25-New signs by the Springfield Township Republican Committee to rebuttal “No Home for Hate.”
9:40-Nancy Pelosi, Trump is dishonoring God by leaving the Paris Climate Accord.
10:00-Lower Merion man is arrested by ICE.
10:20-Fmr. FBI Director James Comey testifying this week in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
10:35-Attorney George Parry joined discussing his comparison to President Trump and the book “1984” and the start of the Bill Cosby trial.
10:50-The most epic Prom send off of all time.
11:00-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing the attack in London over the weekend and Bill Maher’s racial slur statement on his Friday night show.
11:20-Uber slammed for surge pricing during the London attacks.
11:35-President Trump’s proposal to privatize air traffic control.