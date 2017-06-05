Study: Playing Video Games Improves Performance Of Students

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two hours of video games may get help look better in the eyes of employers, according to a new study.
Matt Barr, a Glasgow University researcher, concludes that playing video games such as Borderlands 2, Minecraft and Lara Croft can help young people to develop key skills.
In a study that involved 36 undergraduates divided into two groups, 16 participants were asked to play video games, while logging 14 hours of play in total over eight weeks.
Barr’s found that the group that played the games showed improved communication and gumption compared to the control group.
“My research is perhaps what every parent may or, in the case of some, may not like to hear,” Barr told the university’s news publication.
“This work demonstrates that playing commercial video games can have a positive effect on communication ability, adaptability and resourcefulness in adult learners, suggesting that video games may have a role to play in higher education,” he added.