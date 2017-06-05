Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Punching Man With Cerebral Palsy

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A man accused of sucker punching another man with cerebral palsy has been arrested.
The Chester Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News 29-year-old Barry Baker was captured Monday after being on the run.
In a video that even seasoned members of law enforcement say is difficult to watch, a man with cerebral palsy is minding his own business outside a West Chester 7-Eleven, when police say Baker mocked and then clocked the man in the face.
“This is so blatant and so absolutely repulsive to anybody who sees if,” Chester County Sheriff Carolyn “Bunny” Welch told Eyewitness News.
Baker has an extensive criminal history, according to Chester County court records. They show he’s been in jail before for theft and forgery.
He has pleaded guilty to stealing metal flag holders from veterans’ graves at Chester County cemeteries and selling them to a scrap metal company.
