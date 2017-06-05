News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 3

Chris discussed the escape of a prisoner in Bucks County last night and the terror attack in London on Saturday. He spoke with foreign policy analyst Ed Turzanski about the aftermath, Pat Michaels from the Cato Institute about Donald Trump withdrawing from the Paris Accords and Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh about being stabbed by an assailant last week.
6:00 Police are searching for an escaped prisoner in Bucks County this morning.
6:07 There was another terror attack in London on Saturday.
6:20 Ariana Grande and other acts performed last night in Manchester.
6:35 What’s Trending: Apple, One Manchester, Wonder Woman, Top Gun, NBA mean tweets
6:51 Kathy Griffin says Donald Trump broke her.
7:00 Chris talks with foreign policy analyst Ed Turzanski about Saturday night’s London terror attack.
7:20 Chris talks to Pat Michaels from the Cato Institute about Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Accords.
7:36 Bill Maher used a racial slur during an interview with Senator Ben Sasse on Friday.
8:00 Chris speaks with Philadelphia City Councilman David Oh about being stabbed by an assailant last week.
8:35 What’s Trending: Covfefe, Kim Kardashian, Leah Remini