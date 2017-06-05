LeSean McCoy Placed One Of Largest NBA Finals Bets

June 5, 2017 10:37 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The largest bet Planet Holleywood took on the NBA Finals was a $200,000 wager on the Golden State Warriors to win the series.

Related: LeSean McCoy Says He’s Already Recruiting Jeremy Maclin

The bet was reportedly placed by former Eagles and current Bills running back LeSean McCoy.

McCoy bet $200,000 to win $62,500 on the heavily favored Warriors, who won on Sunday night to take a 2-0 series lead.

NFL players are allowed to gamble on other sports.

The Warriors are currently listed as small favorites for Game 3 on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch