LeSean McCoy Placed One Of Largest NBA Finals Bets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The largest bet Planet Holleywood took on the NBA Finals was a $200,000 wager on the Golden State Warriors to win the series.
Related: LeSean McCoy Says He’s Already Recruiting Jeremy Maclin
The bet was reportedly placed by former Eagles and current Bills running back LeSean McCoy.
McCoy bet $200,000 to win $62,500 on the heavily favored Warriors, who won on Sunday night to take a 2-0 series lead.
NFL players are allowed to gamble on other sports.
The Warriors are currently listed as small favorites for Game 3 on Wednesday in Cleveland.