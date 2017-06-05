Jurors Deliberating Fate Of Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting ‘Gifted’ Girls

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The fate of a Bucks County man accused of sexually assaulting six young Amish girls over several years, fathering two children by one of them, is now in the hands of a jury.

Closing arguments were delivered Monday morning in the trial of 52-year-old Lee Kaplan, who is charged with several counts of child rape, indecent assault and related offenses, after the victims’ parents allegedly “gifted” the children to him in return for financial help.

Defense attorney Ryan Hyde was first to address the panel of nine men and three women, He tried to chip away at the girls’ testimony by playing a taped conversation about the meaning of sexual intercourse between the girls and their mother.

Hyde told the jury that the mother manipulated the girls by telling them to testify against Kaplan so she can get out of jail sooner.

Prosecutor Kate Koehler followed, addressing the jury about the same testimony, saying the girls used their own terminology, like “underparts” and “nakedness” to describe the assaults.

Koehler also presented a slide show with each girl’s picture next to outlined details of the alleged assaults.

She asked the jury to consider how difficult it was for each of the young victims to get up on the stand and describe intimate details of what happened in front of strangers and a man they adored and respected.

The judge then read the jurors deliberation instructions, telling them to look at each count on its own.

The jury will now decide which side to believe.