Portion Of I-676 To Be Closed Overnight This Week Due To Overhead Bridge Construction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of Interstate 676 will be closed during the overnight hours this week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Monday that I-676 will be closed and detoured in both directions between I-76 and Broad Street interchanges in Philadelphia beginning Monday, June 5, through Thursday, June 8, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Crews will be working overnight on the 22nd Street Bridge and the 18th Street Bridge.

When I-676 east is closed, the following detours will be in place:

From I-76 east: Exit at 30th Street/Market Street (Exit 345); right at Arch Street; left at 30th Street; left at Market Street; left at 16th Street; right at Vine Street to the ramp to I-676 east;

From I-76 west: Exit at 30th Street (Exit 345); take Schuylkill Avenue to Market Street; right at Market Street; left at 16thStreet; right at Vine Street to the ramp to I-676 east; and

Traveling east on Benjamin Franklin Parkway intending to use the 24th Street on-ramp: Follow Benjamin Franklin Parkway around Logan Circle and bear right onto Vine Street east; follow Vine Street to the ramp to I-676 east.

When I-676 west is closed, the following detours will be in place for passenger cars and trucks to follow:

To I-76 East and West: Exit I-676 west at Broad Street (Route 611) Interchange; take 15th Street south; right on J.F.K. Boulevard; right on Schuylkill Avenue and follow signs to I-76 east and I-76 west;

From 16th Street north of J.F.K. Boulevard: Follow 16th Street north; right at Spring Garden Street; right at 15th Street; right at J.F.K. Boulevard; right on Schuylkill Avenue to ramps to I-76 east and I-76 west; and

From 16th Street south of J.F.K. Boulevard: Follow 16th Street north; left at J.F.K. Boulevard; right on Schuylkill Avenue to ramps to I-76 east and I-76 west.

Optional detours for passenger cars during the closure of I-676 west include:

To I-76 West: Exit I-676 west at Broad Street (Route 611) Interchange; take 15th Street south; right onto local Vine Street; right on Benjamin Franklin Parkway and follow around Eakins Oval and onto Spring Garden Street to the ramp to I-76 west; and

From 16th Street north of J.F.K Boulevard to I-76 West: Follow 16th Street north; left onto local Vine Street; right on Benjamin Franklin Parkway and follow around Eakins Oval and onto Spring Garden Street to the ramp to I-76 west.