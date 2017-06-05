Eagles Striving For Right Offensive Chemistry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chemistry is the key word for the Eagles at OTAs. The team is hoping to find the right mix in the laboratory before the start of the season.

The Eagles kicked off another round of OTAs on Monday as they continue to move closer to training camp. There are a host of new skill players on offense whom the Eagles are hoping will result in an upgrade in point production. For offensive coordinator Frank Reich, it comes down to the right recipe for both the newcomers and the returning players.

“It’s like you’re making a meal and you’re bringing in fresh ingredients,” said Reich. “But you’ve got your old staples and you’re trying to put together a recipe that’s going to taste good. It’s going to look good. Add the right seasoning, try to do things, isolate guys, try to do things in formations, taste it a little bit, see if it tastes good and work it a little bit more. That’s kind of what we’re doing right now is going through that process.”

The process has been helped by quarterback Carson Wentz. The second-year signal caller has taken over a leadership role on the team. Wentz has complete confidence in the new players as well as his teammates from a year ago and has little fear that they won’t be prepared for the start of the season.

“It’s still a process,” Wentz said. “I think we’re still just under a hundred days now until game one. We’ve still got to keep building this thing, but things are starting to click for a lot of guys.”

One of the key ingredients to the 2017 offensive recipe is wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. The former Chicago Bear is expected to make a major impact with the receiving core. Jeffery also believes the chemistry is growing on the offensive end both on and off the field.

“It shouldn’t take that long,” said Jeffery. “For the most part, we are clicking together and we are getting to know each other. We’re also hanging out and getting to know each other’s personality.”

Wentz is quick to point out the chemistry isn’t restricted to the offensive side of the ball. While the competition will heat up at practice once training camp gets underway in July, the quarterback sees a strong bond between players throughout the roster.

“There’s such a comradery between the offense and defense and the special teams,” Wentz said. “We’re all in this together. I’ve really had that feel. It’s a competitive environment but at the end of the day, we’re all one big team. That comradery makes it fun to go out there and practice.”

Now, it’s up to the players and coaches to find the right recipe for 2017.