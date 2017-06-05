Teen Girls Sentenced In Deadly Bathroom Attack Of Classmate

June 5, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Amy Joyner-Francis, Howard High School of Technology

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl has been sentenced to several months at a residential placement facility in Wilmington in the death of a classmate.

The girl was convicted of criminally negligent homicide in April in the death of 16-year-old Amy Joyner-Francis. The teen is seen in cellphone video beating Amy inside a bathroom at Howard High School of Technology in 2016.

2 Teens Found Responsible For Death Of Delaware Girl In HS Bathroom Fight

She was sentenced to six months at the residential placement facility.

Another 17-year-old co-defendant who was convicted of conspiracy in Amy’s death was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Both of the defendants are also barred from using social media.

