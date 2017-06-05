Prosecutors: Cosby Told Victim ‘These Three Friends Will Help You Relax’

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — More than two-and-a-half years since his arrest on sexual assault charges, Bill Cosby’s trial is finally underway.

Cosby arrived to court with Keshia Knight Pulliam, the actress who played Rudy on “The Cosby Show,” by his side.

Cosby sat at the defense table as prosecutors hammered out the charges of indecent sexual assault.

The case started in 2004 when the comedian and actor allegedly assaulted former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

It’s charged that Cosby drugged Constand during an encounter at his home.

Cosby: ‘I Just Truly Believe’ Racism, Revenge Behind Sex Assault Allegations

Prosecutors said Cosby told Constand, “These three friends will help you relax,” which is a mention to pills Cosby allegedly produced.

The jury was told this is a case about trust, betrayal and an inability to consent. Cosby’s own words in a deposition years ago will be used against him.

Prosecutors will also introduce a second accuser who will claim she was drugged and assaulted.

Gloria Allred, who represents some of the accusers, was in the courtroom for the beginning of the trial.

“This is the first time that Mr. Cosby will have to face the very serious allegations against him,” Allred said.

Daughter: Bill Cosby ‘Is Not Abusive, Violent Or A Rapist’

Cosby’s attorneys say these claims are false and that they’ve destroyed him.

The jury seated is from Pittsburgh and the trial is expected to last two weeks.

Cosby is not expected to testify during the trial.