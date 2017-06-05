Corrections Officer At Youth Site In New Jersey Facing Child Porn Charge

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Federal prosecutors say Michael Ruggiero, 35, of Lacey Township used a mobile chat application to distribute images and videos of children engaged in sexual acts.
Prosecutors say he shared the images and videos online during a three-day period in April 2016.
Authorities arrested Ruggiero Monday at the detention facility but they have not disclosed the site’s name or location. He is also due to make his initial court appearance Monday.
He is charged with distributing child porn and faces 5 to 15 years in prison upon conviction.
