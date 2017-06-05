City Gears Up For Immigrant Heritage Month

June 5, 2017 8:30 PM By Justin Udo
Filed Under: immigration, Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City of Philadelphia officials are gearing up for a month-long celebration of immigrants.

Miriam Enriquez, Director of the Office of Immigrant Affairs, says the city will observe the month by hosting an array of cultural learning activities and events.

“Which is the time for Americans to celebrate their diversity and shared American heritage,” Enriquez said.

One of the programs going on during the month is the initiative Passport PHL. It encourages residents to explore the city’s diverse neighborhoods and support immigrant-owned businesses.

“To foster understanding, respect and inclusion for all cultures, communities and residents in our city,” Enriquez said.

Click here for a full list of the events the City of Philadelphia is holding during Immigrant Heritage Month.

