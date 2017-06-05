Search Continues For Bucks County Black Bear

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The search continues tonight for a Bucks County bear.

“You don’t usually see a bear wandering this neck of the woods,” said Dean Abramson.

But on Monday afternoon, one found his way to Somerton Springs Swim Club in Bucks County, where a curious crowd had gathered.

Lower Southampton police believe the bear is about two-years-old and likely recently left his mother’s den.

“I think he’s more scared of everybody than we are of him. That being said, there are plenty of people who have been attacked by bears over the years. Is it likely? No. Is it possible? Yes,” said Chief Ted Krimmel, with the Lower Southampton Police.

But most neighbors had no concerns about the close proximity of the bear, estimated to weigh more than 100 pounds.

“He’s a cutie!” one woman said.

“It doesn’t bother me,” said another resident.

Chopper 3 was over the scene Monday as the bear climbed into a tree. He seemingly had no plans of coming back to ground level.

Wildlife conservation officers shot blanks to try to catch his attention. They hoped coerce the bear down the tree in order to safely tranquilize him.

Once the bear is tranquilized, officers from the Pennsylvania Game Commission plan to tag him and then take him more than 100 miles away to release him into the wild.

And though the animal is far from familiar territory, wildlife conservation officer Shawna Burkett says he’s not a threat.

“As long as people treat that animal with respect and keep their distance, there’s nothing to be worried about,” said Burkett.