Body Of Boy, 8, Found Near Susquehanna River

DUNCANNON, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say they have found the body of an 8-year-old boy Monday, after he was swept away in the Susquehanna River last week.
Perry County Police say the boy was playing with his 10-year-old brother in a creek that empties into the river when the currents carried him away shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday.
His body was recovered at about 11 a.m. Monday almost 100 yards from the point where he disappeared, according to Trooper Brent Miller.
His brother reportedly called 911 as scores of people searched for him during the weekend and Monday morning.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
