Reward Out For Suspect Who Punched Man With Cerebral Palsy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a $5,000 reward in the search for the suspect who sucker punched a man with cerebral palsy in West Chester.

The attacker was released on bail, but police are looking to put him behind bars again.

West Chester Police, the Chester County Fugitive Unit, and the U.S. Marshals are looking for Barry Baker.

“He should surrender himself peacefully. Right now, he is public enemy number one,” said Chester County DA Tom Hogan.

Hogan says the 29-year-old Baker was arrested nearly two weeks ago for punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a West Chester 7-Eleven in early May.

“The defendant made bail and immediately went on the run in that case. He is wanted on two outstanding warrants,” Hogan said.

Hogan says one warrant is due to Baker violating parole by being charged. Parole was from a prior theft conviction.

The other warrant issued because authorities say Baker didn’t appear in court for a matter involving child support.

Baker’s last known address is in Georgetown, Delaware.