Franco, Galvis, Herrera Hit 4 Homers, Phils Beat Giants 9-7

June 4, 2017 5:16 PM
Filed Under: Giants, mlb, Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maikel Franco hit a tie-breaking solo homer in the eighth, Freddy Galvis homered from both sides of the plate and Odubel Herrera also went deep as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 9-7 Sunday to earn their first series victory in six weeks.

The Phillies have won two in a row for the first time since a six-game winning streak April 20-27. They had lost 10 straight series before taking two of three from the Giants.

Brandon Crawford homered and drove in four runs and Eduardo Nunez also connected for San Francisco, which has lost seven of 10.

_____

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch