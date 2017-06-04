Penn’s Landing Hosts Irish American Festival

June 4, 2017 8:47 PM By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a festival that celebrates all things Irish.

The Irish music, food, and dancing that were accompanied by a sea of green clothing, made Sunday’s Irish American Festival at Penn’s Landing feel like St. Patrick’s Day.

“A great celebration of Irish roots and religion and heritage, but everyone is welcome,” one man said.

The event which featured an array of activities, attracted people both young and old.

“I like the music a lot, and it’s fun to dance.”

“I just love Irish music, and I’m enjoying every minute.”

“The beer, the food, everything…it’s just great, it’s wonderful.”

The Festival, is part of the PECO Multicultural Series at Penn’s Landing.

To find out about other cultures that will be celebrated throughout the summer, you can visit Delawareriverwaterfront.com for more.

