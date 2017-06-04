Hundreds Gather To Support Philadelphia Film Industry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds of people turned out for a rally at Philadelphia’s iconic Art Museum steps in support of the state’s film industry.

“They are threatened to be cut or even go away, “said Sharon Pinkenson, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office.

She says tax credits are not a gift, but rather and incentive to bring business to Pennsylvania.

“It means that if you spend a minimum of 60 percent of your entire budget in Pennsylvania on items for which you pay taxes, you can apply for a tax credit up to 25 percent,” she said.

Pinkenson says that budget decision is expected by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, suburban based filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan says hundreds of jobs are at stake.

“I’ve heard over and over and over the same story from my friends who make movies — They want to come here,” he said. “I don’t know how many times I’ve gotten a call, ‘We want to shoot our 80 million dollar movie here, but there’s no tax credit.'”