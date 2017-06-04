Opening Arguments Set To Begin Monday In Bill Cosby Sex Assault Trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sex assault trial for comedian Bill Cosby is set to begin Monday.

You’ll recall last week, a jury of seven men and five woman were chosen in Allegheny County and will be bused in from Pittsburgh to decide the case against Cosby in Montgomery county.

The jury is not expected to hear from Cosby during the trial, but they will hear testimony from Andrea Constand.

She is the former Temple employee, alleging she was drugged and sexually assaulted her in Cosby’s suburban Philadelphia home, 13-years ago.

The jury will also hear from a second, unidentified woman, who says she was also assaulted by Cosby.

Legal experts call this case a “he said, she said” trial, but one that may determine more than the 79-year-old comedian’s fate.

“The trial itself is casting all kinds of light and giving attention to the fact of sex abuse, and sexual assault against woman, said Attorney Charles Becker of Kline and Spector. “Which is important in it’s own right. But the attention the trial has seen also reflects how much our culture has changed.”

Cosby’s criminal trial in Montgomery county is expected to last two weeks and opening arguments are scheduled to begin Monday morning.