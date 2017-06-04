Central Bucks Schools Closed As Police Search For Escaped Prisoner

June 4, 2017 10:34 PM
Filed Under: Bucks County, Warrington

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — All Central Bucks Schools remain closed Monday as police search for an escaped prisoner.

A shelter-in-place was in effect for parts of Bucks County Sunday night but was lifted Monday morning.

Authorities say the prisoner, 25-year-old Daniel Selby, escaped while being transported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

ALSO READ: Double Shooting Leaves 2 Dead In East Mount Airy

“I heard all the copters flying over the house and I got a hold of my brother, he came downstairs, and the whole street was lined with cop cars,” said Warrington resident Peggy West. “I was afraid to come outside. The prison is right up the street so this stuff can happen.”

Selby was last seen in a wooded area near State and Bristol roads.

Police tell Eyewitness News Selby was in a Bucks County Sheriff transport van when he told deputies onboard that he was feeling sick. The deputies pulled over the van and opened the door, but then noticed Selby was not in his foot shackles.

When the deputy opened the door, the suspect pushed past him and took off on foot, said police.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, jeans and work boots. Police say he is still handcuffed.

He is wanted for a low-level failure to appear in court.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as we continue to bring you the latest information as this story continues to develop.

 

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch