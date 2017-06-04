Central Bucks Schools Closed As Police Search For Escaped Prisoner

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — All Central Bucks Schools remain closed Monday as police search for an escaped prisoner.

Central Bucks is communicating with authorities and currently a shelter-in-place is recommended. There will be no school June 5, 2017. — Central Bucks SD (@CBSDInfo) June 5, 2017

A shelter-in-place was in effect for parts of Bucks County Sunday night but was lifted Monday morning.

Authorities say the prisoner, 25-year-old Daniel Selby, escaped while being transported around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

“I heard all the copters flying over the house and I got a hold of my brother, he came downstairs, and the whole street was lined with cop cars,” said Warrington resident Peggy West. “I was afraid to come outside. The prison is right up the street so this stuff can happen.”

Selby was last seen in a wooded area near State and Bristol roads.

Police tell Eyewitness News Selby was in a Bucks County Sheriff transport van when he told deputies onboard that he was feeling sick. The deputies pulled over the van and opened the door, but then noticed Selby was not in his foot shackles.

When the deputy opened the door, the suspect pushed past him and took off on foot, said police.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, jeans and work boots. Police say he is still handcuffed.

Prisoner is still handcuffed wearing orange shirt wrapped in light colored blanket to hide cuffs. — Doylestown Township (@DoylestownTwp) June 5, 2017

He is wanted for a low-level failure to appear in court.

