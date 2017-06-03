Police Issue Warrant For Suspect In Councilman Oh Stabbing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the stabbing of city councilman David Oh.
Police issued an arrest warrant for 24-year old suspect Shawn Yarbray Friday night, identifying him as the suspect wanted in Wednesday night’s stabbing of Councilman Oh in front of his Thomas Avenue home.
Yarbray’s most recent known residence was on Catherine Street near 58th, but Lieutenant John Walker of Southwest Detectives believes he is currently on the run.
“At this point he’s a fugitive. We have searched his home, have not been able to find him at this point,” said Walker.
Walker says anyone with information on Yarbray’s whereabouts should not approach him, but should contact Philadelphia Police as soon as possible, as Yarbray is considered armed and extremely dangerous.
As for Councilman Oh, he is still recovering from surgery to his left side where he was stabbed in Wednesday night’s attack.
However, the Councilman did return to work Friday, just two days after being stabbed.