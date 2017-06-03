Philly Police Monitoring London Terror Attacks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is monitoring the terror attacks that took place in London on Saturday night.
“We are continuing to monitor the situation in London,” Philadelphia police said on Twitter. “As always, we will collaborate with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure the safety of our citizens.”
London police say two attacks left multiple people dead after a man in a van plowed into pedestrians on the London Bridge, while others were stabbed at a nearby cafe.
Police: Reports Of ‘Multiple’ Casualties In 2 Terror Incidents In London
British Prime Minister Theresa May says the “terrible incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism,” according to a statement.
The prime minister will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra emergency committee — her top security advisers — Sunday, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street, via Britain’s Press Association.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan called it a “horrific terrorist attack.”