Officials Announce Return Of Philadelphia’s International Festival Of The Arts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Kimmel Center made a special announcement about next year’s Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts or PIFA.
The dates of the PIFA Festival, which takes place every other year have officially been announced.
Ed Cambron, Executive Director of the Kimmel Center says the 2018 event will take place from June 1 through June 10.
“We’re one year out from PIFA 2018,” he said. “It’s the Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts. It’s a Kimmel Center project. It’s coming back. It’ll be our 4th year.”
And to kick off next year’s celebration of the arts, they brought in an artist from France to create a weekend installation here at Dillworth Park.
“We have an artist building an 88-foot people’s tower,” he said. “It’s 1500 cardboard boxes, 18 miles of tape.”
Cambron says you can expect to see all kinds of installations next year.
“Especially art that happens in public spaces; art that’s unusual,” he said.