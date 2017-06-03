Making A Doggy Bug-Out Bag

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ve probably heard the advice that you should have a “go bag” ready in case you need to evacuate for an emergency. But that goes for your pets, too.

It’s hurricane season now, and along with it comes the annual advice to pack a bag with a flashlight, medications, and other essentials should a storm force you from your house.

But veterinarian Dr. Meredith Steudle of the New Jersey Department of Agriculture says you should always have go-bags for Fido and Fluffy too.

“A hurricane, you’ll have a maybe three or four-day heads-up that it’s coming. But if you have an instance where you have a gas leak and they knock on the door and you have five minutes to go, do you have that bag ready to up and go?” she said.

She says the bag should not only contain a carrier, leash, food, water, and pet bowls, but also proof of vaccinations. She says that’s required at emergency shelters that accept pets.

