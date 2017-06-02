Zeoli Show Log 06.02.17

3pm- Yesterday, President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord.
3:25pm- While speaking with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said he plans for his city to abide by the rules of the Paris Accord despite President Trump’s decision for the U.S. to leave the agreement.
4pm- Hillary Clinton has had no shortage of excuses as to why she didn’t win the 2016 presidential election.
4:10pm- On Fox & Friends, Geraldo Rivera argued that pulling out of the Paris Accord could result in kids having to wear gas masks.
4:15pm- California Governor Jerry Brown claims that people will die because of Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. from the Paris Accord.
4:20pm- Political commentator Michelle Malkin joins the show to discuss her new article “A Conservative Mom Breaks the Pot Taboo.“
4:40pm- During today’s episode of Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough suggested that Steve Bannon is now the President of the United States.
4:50pm- During a tearful press conference addressing a controversial image she posted on Twitter, comedian Kathy Griffin blamed her actions on Donald Trump. She also claimed that the Trump family has been bullying her since the incident.
5pm- In 2011, Kathy Griffin blamed Sarah Palin for the shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords and 18 others in an Arizona shopping center.
5:45pm- While speaking with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, Dan Rather stated that Donald Trump is the most psychologically troubled president since Richard Nixon.