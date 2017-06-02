What’s Cooking on 1060: Free Soda Demonstration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With so much talk about Philadelphia’s soda tax, one local researcher and sugary drink enthusiast has taken it upon herself to help folks create their own sweetened beverages for less. In this week’s segment of What’s Cooking on 1060, KYW’s Hadas Kuznits has more on two free informational events in which you’ll also get sweet drink recipes and an opportunity to taste them.

On Monday, June 5, Dr. Zenobia Cofer will be at the Fumo Family Library in South Philadelphia hosting a Q&A session about the Philadelphia soda tax with some members of city council.

“I wanted to talk about this because I like soda and I also wanted to find ways to make soda less expensive for myself.”

Cofer, who is a biomedical researcher by day is naturally drawn to experiments… and the bulk of the event will be Cofer sharing the recipes of the experiments she’s conducted in her own kitchen using all sorts of ingredients to make sweet drinks.

“Natural flavors, spices, some people even have milk in them to make egg-cream sodas.”

The event is free and BYOS.

“Bring your own straw. People will come with a straw and I’ll supply the different flavor syrups and the carbonated water for them to try.”

And yes, while there is a political element to the discussion and demonstration….

“I only care about soda. For me, there’s no real politics involved, it’s only the sugary taste of the drink.”

And if you can’t make it to the event on Monday, Cofer will be hosting a second sweet beverage demonstration the following Monday June 12 at the Walnut Street West Branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia.

Hear the full podcast (runs 8:57)…

And for this week, that’s “What’s Cooking on 1060!”



—–

“What’s Cooking on 1060″ main page

Follow Hadas Kuznits on Twitter!