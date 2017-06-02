Tim Jernigan: ‘Carson Wentz Is A Baller’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tim Jernigan hasn’t even been with the Eagles for two months yet. But he’s already sold on Carson Wentz.

“I just think that kid is a baller, man,” Jernigan said of Wentz on Friday’s 94WIP Morning Show. “I’m so glad to play him. I’ve watched a couple of his games last year and we admired the way he played when I was in Baltimore. So we definitely know what we have here, and I think he has a very bright career. He can play ball, man.”

Jernigan says Wentz has the same calm demeanor as his former quarterback and Audubon, New Jersey native Joe Flacco.

“Even when we just going at it at practice, he’s definitely going to set the tone,” Jernigan said of Wentz. “He’s the guy in the huddle that tells the defense before practice starts, I hope you guys bring y’all A game because we’re bringing it today. He makes practice fun and I like playing with him.”