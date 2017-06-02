DEVELOPING: Acme Store In Bensalem Evacuated Due To Fire

The Dom Giordano Show: Donald Rumsfeld, Senator Mike Lee, and Michael Harrison | June 2

June 2, 2017 12:11 PM By Dom Giordano
Filed Under: Climate Change, Dom Giordano, Donald Rumsfeld, President Trump, Senator Mike Lee

9:00-President Trump pulls the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord.

9:10-Mayor Kenney will still follow the Paris Accords.

9:35-Fmr. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and Ryan Manion joined discussing his contribution to the Manion Foundation.

10:00-Secret Service looking to relax its rules on marijuana use to hire more agents.

10:15-Chicago bar slammed for dress code.

10:35-Everyone Hillary Clinton has blamed for her loss, except for herself. 

10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.

11:00-Senator Mike Lee joined discussing his new book “Written out of History.”

11:15-Game of the week.

11:45-Sound of the week.

