Sixers, Virtua Partner For Camden Community Workday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Volunteers from the Sixers partnered with employees from Virtua to revitalize the Camden children’s garden.

Jeff Clarke with the Camden Children’s Garden says he’s thankful to have so many people volunteering to spruce up their four acres of gardens tucked away behind the Camden Aquarium.

“We have interactive storybook gardens, we have a giants garden, a three pigs garden. The 76ers and Virtua are putting in a little reading area, so we’re going to have some benches in there with books where the parents can sit down and read a story to the children,” Clarke said.

“It’s awesome! I was so glad to have the opportunity to work with the Sixers and just give back to the community. I love gardening, so this is right up my alley,” said Tanisha Stovall, one of the workday volunteers.

April Shetler with Virtua says workdays make a big difference in the community.

“If you volunteer by yourself and decide to fix something up, it’s going to take you a long time; but when you get 200 motivated people who care about their community, it’s amazing how much you can accomplish,” she said.