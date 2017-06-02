Run.Walk.Ride To Support Alex’s Lemonade

Looking to get in shape, stay in shape, crush a PR or stay motivated? Alex’s Million Mile is a grassroots, month long fundraising event to benefit childhood cancer research. Whether you are a casual walker or jogger, an avid cyclist or a marathoner, YOU can make a difference in the lives of children fighting cancer.
All you have to do is register your miles for the month of September and help raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.
Last year, the organization collected over a million miles tracked by supporters. Sign up here.