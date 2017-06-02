Roots Picnic Returns To Festival Pier For 10th Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots Picnic returns to Festival Pier on Saturday and is celebrating its 10th year!

Philly’s own Roots crew has curated a star-studded lineup for its annual Roots Picnic.

This years headliners will be Lil Wayne, Solange, and Pharrell, taking the stage at 7:15, 8:15, and 9:15 respectively.

Other notables acts on the bill include Jeezy, Kimbra, 21 Savage, Noname, and PNB Rock.

New this year will be a gaming and culture stage with a fashion and lifestyle panel, as well as Madden and NBA 2K competitions.

The best way to get there is on SEPTA, getting off at the Spring Garden El station.

Doors open at 11 AM and tickets are still available. For the full lineup, set times and ticket information head over to the Roots Picnic website.