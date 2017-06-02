BREAKING: Ex-Penn State President, 2 Other Former Administrators Sentenced To Jail In Sandusky Case

Preliminary Report On Del. State Prison Takeover Released

June 2, 2017 1:30 PM By Kim Glovas
SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware Department of Corrections has released a preliminary report on the Feb. 1 hostage taking at the Smyrna prison, which left one corrections officer dead.

The report listed 30 recommendations for improving what officials described as chaos inside the James T. Vaughn Correction Center.

Charles Oberly, former US Attorney for the District of Delaware, said despite this, there is no one item that can fix the problem.

“There currently exists at this time approximately one hundred vacancies,” said Oberly.

He says communication is also an issue, but changes are slowly being made.

“We do have a new warden, we do have a new commissioner, and if you notice one of the things in today’s report, is that there needs to be a top-down management which can be dealt with without an expense,” he said.

Oberly says ultimately this is a problem that the general assembly must address.

Officer Steven Floyd died in the siege, and four prison workers were held hostage for nearly 10 hours.

