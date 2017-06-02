Phillies Look To Turn Things Around Vs. Giants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies return home tonight to open a three-game weekend series with the San Francisco Giants at CBP.
The Phillies are in a downward spiral. They went 6-22 in the month of May and they have lost 25 of their last 31 dating back to late April. Their 17-34 record is the worst in all of Major League Baseball.
While not quite in as bad a shape as the Phillies currently, San Francisco comes to town struggling nonetheless. The Giants are 22-33 and they have lost eight of their last 11.
RHP Jerad Eickhoff will start tonight on the mound for the Phillies. He is 0-5 with a 4.74 ERA. The Phillies are 2-8 in his ten starts this season. He got a no-decision last time out against the Reds, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings.
The Giants will start LHP Ty Blach. He is 3-2 with a 3.83 ERA.
Here is the lineup the Phillies will send out against Blach:
1. Cesar Hernandez 2B
2. Aaron Altherr CF
3. Howie Kendrick LF
4. Tommy Joseph 1B
5. Maikel Franco 3B
6. Michael Saunders RF
7. Cameron Rupp C
8. Freddy Galvis SS
9. Jerad Eickhoff P
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with CSNPhilly’s Corey Seidman about the Phillies problems over the last month and what to expect going forward.
KYW’s Matt Leon also spoke with Stephen Gross of the Allentown Morning Call about the Phillies issues and tonight’s game.