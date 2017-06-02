News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 02

On this morning’s show, Chris discusses the US leaving the Paris Climate Accord, Chris Butler joins Chris for Finance Friday and they talk the US leaving the Paris Climate Accord and what it will mean for the long term. Plus, Al Fraken cancels an event with Kathy Griffin after her photo of Trump controversy, Kathy Griffin claiming bulling from the Trump family and Chris talks with the host of Face the Nation on CBS News, John Dickerson.
6 am– “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” will be one of the most famous lines President Trump has ever given.
6:25 am– Peggy Noonan talks Hilary Clinton loosing the election
6:50 am– Joe Biden is creating a PAC
7 am– Chris Butler joins Chris for Finance Friday and they discuss Trump pulling the US out of the Paris Accord
7:20 am– Al Franken cancels an event with Kathy griffin after Trump photo controversy
7:40 am–Kathy Griffin being bullied by Trump family after photo controversy?
8:18 am– The William Penn Statue will be receiving a cleaning.
8:22 am– Face The Nation’s John Dickerson joins Chris Stigall
8: 47 am– A local girl places 7th in the National Spelling Bee