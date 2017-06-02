Having Fun In The Mud, For A Good Cause

GLENN MILLS, PA (CBS) — A fun run with a serious mission takes place this weekend in Glenn Mills, Delaware County. Thousands are expected to attend the fundraiser known as “Muckfest.”

MuckFest MS Philly is a 5K run with 18 oversized obstacles.

Oh yeah, and there’s mud plenty of it.

John Piotrowski of Drexel Hill is getting dirty for a good cause, as all money raised will go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“We have a team, it’s mostly family and friends and basically people I work with. We raised over $9,000 this year. 100% of those funds go to research, which is huge,” said Piotrowski, who was diagnosed with MS two years ago.

Kevin Moffitt, President of the Greater Delaware Valley chapter of the National MS society

“We have more than 16,000 local families impacted by MS,” said Kevin Moffitt, President of the Greater Delaware Valley chapter of the National MS society. “There are more than 2.5 million people in the world living with MS, but the good news is, because of events like this raising funds for research, there are now 15 FDA approved medications, and there is now a medication for the most serious form of MS, progressive MS, and that was approved two months ago.”

When participants with MS cross the finish line, everyone grabs a bell and rings for a world free of MS.

More information can be found at the National MS Society’s website.