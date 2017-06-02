BREAKING: Ex-Penn State President, 2 Other Former Administrators Sentenced To Jail In Sandusky Case

Mayor Kenny: Philly Upholds US Commitment In Paris Climate Agreement

June 2, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jim Kenney, Paris Climate Agreement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney says the city is committed to upholding the same commitment made by the United States in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Following the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement to limit warming from climate change, Kenney announced Thursday that the city is committing to meeting the internationally-agreed upon carbon emissions reduction targets in Philadelphia.

Trump Withdraws US From Paris Climate Accord 

The president announced his decision Thursday afternoon.

He said he withdrew from the accord because it gave other countries a financial advantage over the United States.

World leaders in several European countries including France, Germany, and Italy say re-negotiating is not possible.

Former President Obama issued a statement saying he’s confident states, cities and businesses will step up to combat global warming.

President Trump said his predecessor’s 2015 agreement was harmful to American workers.

Opinions were split over Trump’s decision to remove the U.S. from the pollution-reduction deal.

