NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Michelle Malkin: ‘Kathy Griffin Threw Out Every Card Possible’

June 2, 2017 10:17 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, George Bush, Kathy Griffin, Lisa Bloom, Michelle Malkin, politics, Rich Zeoli, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Philadelphia (CBS) – Conservative author and columnist Michelle Malkin expressed her anger at comedian Kathy Griffin and her attorney, Lisa Bloom, following their press conference in which they blamed Donald Trump and his family for pushing to enhance the backlash against her after publishing images holding a severed head resembling Trump.

Malking, appearing on The Rich Zeoli Program on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, dismissed all of Griffin’s complaints and concerns.

“Kathy Griffin threw out every card possible. She played the race card. She played the female card and…these women who are crying misogyny are a cause of misogyny and, as a woman, it makes my blood boil. I cringe at the sight and the sound of these women, somehow, blaming sexism or racism or any other ism for their own lack of any kind of moral decency.”

She also raged against Bloom, who is representing Griffin, for crossing moral and ethical lines.

“This is a soulless bottom feeder and I really don’t know what else to say about Lisa Bloom, other than she is the bottom feeder on the bottom of the bottom feeder. That spectacle really reached a new low and crossed a new threshold for the 25, or so, years that I’ve been covering pop culture and politics.”

Malkin insisted that conservative critics of Barack Obama did not act as inappropriately as current critics of Trump are acting, or as those who protested against George W Bush.

“By and large, conservatives did not engage in this kind of behavior in a systemic way as so many in Hollywood and in the Democratic party are…People forget that there were posters that were paraded around DC of George W Bush’s bloody head decapitated.”

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

#CBS3StandforHope
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch