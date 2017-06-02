Ultimate Combo Workout That Could Save Your Life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Boxing, jujitsu and wrestling–toss in a few other disciplines and you get the ultimate workout.

Krav Maga is the official self-defense and fighting system of the Israeli Defense Forces.

“It’s real world, save your life,get out of bad situations quickly and get home safe,” said Don Melnick, owner of the Israeli Krav Maga Cherry Hill .

And it’s an amazing workout. It’s possible to burn up to 1,000 calories in a 50-minute class.

“I have people tell me they are losing pounds losing inches, they’re feeling better, their endurance their cardio is getting better,” said Melnick.

Alanna Higgins says her skills came in hand one night at the bar.

“I was in a pub and an older guy wouldn’t leave me alone and he went to grab me and I used one of the basic defenses that we use called a “360 defense,” just to block his arms from grabbing my shoulders and he left me alone after that,” said Higgins.

And for the workout—it’s a tough one!

“We take all the sporting element of traditional martial arts,get rid of them and focus on techniques that save your life,” said Melnick.

A combat self-defense system that’s also a killer workout.