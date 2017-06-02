Police: Man Used Hidden Camera On Shoe To Take Upskirt Photos At ShopRite

HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS)—Police in New Jersey have arrested a man accused of taking upskirt photos of women in ShopRite.
According to police, Jeffery Wilson, Jr., 30, of Hamilton, is facing charges of invasion of privacy and harassment after police say he used a hidden camera attached to his sneaker to take pictures of women.
The investigation began on April 28 when a woman and her daughter say they noticed Wilson following them and loitering around them at the ShopRite located at 130 Marketplace Blvd.
Wilson was later arrested on May 20 in connection to this incident.
Police say there were reports of this type of activity at the Marketplace Boulevard ShopRite, as well as a ShopRite located on Route 33 in Hamilton.
Additional charges may be brought against Wilson as this investigation continues, police say.
Anyone with any information is asked to call at 609-689-5823.
