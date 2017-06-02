Atlantic City Police Looking For Sexual Assault Suspect

DEVELOPING: Acme Store In Bensalem Evacuated Due To Fire

June 2, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Crime, New Jersey, Sexual Assault

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J (CBS) — Atlantic City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a victim at knife-point.

It happened near the 300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue, just after noon Tuesday.

Investigators say a 23-year-old victim was assaulted at knife-point.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s to early 30s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants that were darker than the sweatshirt.

Police are asking residents in the area to check any surveillance camera coverage that they may have for someone matching the suspect’s description.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. You can also text to tip411 (847411).

