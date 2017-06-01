Zeoli Show Log 6.1.17

June 1, 2017 5:48 PM By Rich Zeoli

Zeoli Show Log 6.1.17

3:05 pm–  President Trump is poised to withdraw from the Paris climate Accord

3:10 pm– The Heritage Fund talks the consequences of the Paris Accord

3:37 pm–  President Trump announces the US will pull out of the Paris Accord

4 pm–   Barbera Backs The Badge honorary officer Joe Cooney, who works with the SWAT unit of the Philadelphia Police Force

4:30 pm–The Mayor of Pittsburgh chimes in on the Paris Accord

4:53 pm– A top former DNC suggested that the Clinton campaign ignored its warnings about how competitive Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were. 

5:10 pm– ACLU may not be happy about leaving the Paris Accord

5:23 pm– Bernie Sander goes after Trump for leaving the Paris Accord

5:33 pm– Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) calls in to talk to Rich about his new book

 

 

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch