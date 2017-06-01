Zeoli Show Log 6.1.17
3:05 pm– President Trump is poised to withdraw from the Paris climate Accord
3:10 pm– The Heritage Fund talks the consequences of the Paris Accord
3:37 pm– President Trump announces the US will pull out of the Paris Accord
4 pm– Barbera Backs The Badge honorary officer Joe Cooney, who works with the SWAT unit of the Philadelphia Police Force
4:30 pm–The Mayor of Pittsburgh chimes in on the Paris Accord
4:53 pm– A top former DNC suggested that the Clinton campaign ignored its warnings about how competitive Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were.
5:10 pm– ACLU may not be happy about leaving the Paris Accord
5:23 pm– Bernie Sander goes after Trump for leaving the Paris Accord
5:33 pm– Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) calls in to talk to Rich about his new book