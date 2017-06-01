PD: Suspect Beat Woman Unconscious, Tried To Stuff Her Into Trash Bag

BREAKING: Philly Councilman Stabbed During Robbery, Police Say

June 1, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: assault, Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is fighting for her life after a heinous assault overnight in Philadelphia’s Frankford section.

Officers got to the scene on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue after 2:30 a.m.

That’s where police say a man beat the 29-year-old victim unconscious — then tried to stuff her into a trash bag.

Police say the attacker ran away when he was spotted by eyewitnesses.

“Employees who witnessed this across the street from the hospital started shouting at the male,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small. “The male then stopped trying to put the female in the trash bag, dropped the bag and then fled on foot north on Frankford Avenue.”

Those eyewitnesses were hospital employees. They brought the victim straight to the hospital — which was across the street from where the assault occurred.

Police have no suspects or motives yet.

