Victims Take The Stand In Day Two Of Bucks County Rape Case

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Day two of testimony in the trial of the Bucks County man accused of raping or molesting six of the 11 girls found living in his home last year.

The girls, ages 15, 14, 11, and 9, each tell a similar tale of being led into a bedroom by the defendant Lee Kaplan, having their dress lifted, and then being sexually assaulted by the now 52-year-old man.

The nine-year-old told the jury she likes to play on a sliding board, ride her bike, and play the clarinet and the violin.

Then, led by questions from the prosecution, the little girl launched into a graphic description of what happened while she was living in the Old Street home with Kaplan: sexual abuse that she says started when she was about seven years old.

The 15-year-old was asked if she felt she could say no if Kaplan asked her to do something she didn’t want to do, she replied she trusts “him well enough that he wouldn’t ask me to do something if it wasn’t for the better.”

On cross examination, the defense points out the allegations of sexual misconduct didn’t come out until after the children met with their mother several months after her arrest.