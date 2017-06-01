Union Look To Start New Streak At NYCFC 

June 1, 2017 10:05 AM By Greg Orlandini
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio 1060, KYW Philly Soccer Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It couldn’t last forever.

The Philadelphia Union’s winning streak was halted at four, and the KYW Philly Soccer Show breaks it down for you.

KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page Mike Servedio look at the Union’s away loss to Real Salt Lake last Saturday.

The team went down 1-0 and had some trouble getting their offense going. The loss keeps the Union below the playoff line, as they slip to 9th in the East. (New England and Atlanta sit ahead of them after last night’s games.)

Greg and Mike also look ahead to this week’s matchup as the Union travel to Yankee Stadium to take on NYCFC.

Philly will be without the services of Alejandro Bedoya in this game, as he is away on US National Team duty. And, apologize, as Greg and Mike lament the state of their teams, Arsenal and Reading FC, respectively…

More from Greg Orlandini
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Iconic Carousels
Getaway Summer Slopes
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch