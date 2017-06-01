Union Look To Start New Streak At NYCFC 

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It couldn’t last forever.
The Philadelphia Union’s winning streak was halted at four, and the KYW Philly Soccer Show breaks it down for you.
KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page Mike Servedio look at the Union’s away loss to Real Salt Lake last Saturday.
The team went down 1-0 and had some trouble getting their offense going. The loss keeps the Union below the playoff line, as they slip to 9th in the East. (New England and Atlanta sit ahead of them after last night’s games.)
Greg and Mike also look ahead to this week’s matchup as the Union travel to Yankee Stadium to take on NYCFC.
Philly will be without the services of Alejandro Bedoya in this game, as he is away on US National Team duty. And, apologize, as Greg and Mike lament the state of their teams, Arsenal and Reading FC, respectively…