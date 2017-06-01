Tractor-Trailer Carrying Butane Sparks Series Of Fires

June 1, 2017 11:12 AM By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under: Bath, Central Transpor, fire

BATH, Pa. (CBS) — A tractor-trailer carrying butane caught on fire Thursday morning, causing two other tractor-trailers and a nearby building to catch on fire.

It happened at the Central Transport facility in the 6900 block of Chrisphalt Drive, around 10:30 p.m.

Officials with the Bath Borough say the truck was carrying 5,000 pounds of butane.

That fire then ignited two other tractor-trailers that were carrying fireworks-explosives to catch on fire.

The fire then spread to a nearby commercial building.

There have been no reported injuries.

