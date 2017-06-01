Tractor-Trailer Carrying Butane Sparks Series Of Fires

BATH, Pa. (CBS) — A tractor-trailer carrying butane caught on fire Thursday morning, causing two other tractor-trailers and a nearby building to catch on fire.
It happened at the Central Transport facility in the 6900 block of Chrisphalt Drive, around 10:30 p.m.
Officials with the Bath Borough say the truck was carrying 5,000 pounds of butane.
That fire then ignited two other tractor-trailers that were carrying fireworks-explosives to catch on fire.
The fire then spread to a nearby commercial building.
There have been no reported injuries.