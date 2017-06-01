Success Continues For WCU at D-2 World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The West Chester University baseball team is still rolling at the Division II College World Series.

The Golden Rams have won their first two games in Grand Prairie, Texas and are one of four teams still alive (and one of just two without a loss) in the double-elimination tournament.

West Chester (42-11) returns to action tonight as they take on Colorado Mesa.

So far, the Golden Rams have defeated North Georgia (9-4) and Lindenwood (5-2).

“Playing pretty consistently in all facets,” West Chester head coach Jad Prachniak tells KYW Newsradio. “We’ve played two pretty clean games, first couple games here in the World Series.”

West Chester is chasing its second national championship. The Golden Rams won it all in 2012, sweeping all four games at the World Series that year in Cary, North Carolina.

“Going into 2012, going into that tournament, I didn’t know what to expect,” Prachniak says. “It was my first year at West Chester and obviously first year getting to the World Series and I wasn’t sure if getting to the World Series, the talent pool, compared to the regional, would just go up to another level. Certainly those teams in 2012, they were very good, but it didn’t take long to realize that honestly, anybody could win that tournament. So I think just for me, and I’ve tried to relay that message coming down here (to Grand Prairie) is we’re going to play against tough teams, but the quicker we understand that we can win on any given day, the better off we’re going to be.”

West Chester and Colorado Mesa get underway at 8 p.m. Thursday night.