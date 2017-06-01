Report: Lakers ‘Actively Seeking Out Offers’ For Jordan Clarkson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is interesting.
The Los Angeles Lakers are “actively seeking out offers” for combo guard Jordan Clarkson, according to the Huffington Posts’ Jordan Schultz.
This is particularly noteworthy for the 76ers, who have the third overall pick in the NBA Draft on June 22nd — one pick behind the Lakers — and could certainly using a scoring combo guard.
The Sixers also own the Lakers’ 2018 unprotected first-round pick.
Clarkson, 24, signed a four-year deal worth $50 million last offseason. The 2014 second-round pick is averaging 14.2 points per game through his first three NBA seasons in Los Angeles, while shooting 33.4-percent from three-point territory.